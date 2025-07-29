King Frederik, Mary celebrate Faroe Islands national day with warm memories 

Danish Royal Family has reminisced the warm memories from their summer vacations in celebration of special occasion.
King Frederik and Queen Mary celebrate the national day of Faroe Islands during their heartfelt summer break.
On Tuesday, July 29, the Royal couple shared the unseen glimpse from their prestigious visit to the Faroe Islands territory during their vacations.
"On the occasion of the Faroe Islands national celebration day daglavsøka, we send our heartfelt greetings to the Faroeian people," the caption stated.
They continued, "Our visit to the Faroe Islands earlier in the summer stands as a warm memory, and we wish all Faroe Islands - out as at home - a good and festive day."
For those unaware, King Frederik and Queen Mary visited the Faroe Islands for their official visit to the Royal Yacht Dannebrog, took place from June 11 to 13, 2025.
During their three-day state visit the Danish Royal pair attended a gala dinner, meetings with citizens and companies, cultural experiences, and exploring the islands' nature.
Their Majesties were also accompanied by their daughter Princess Josphine throughout their official tour.