King Frederik, Mary kick off summer retreat with Isabella, Vincent in Gråsten

A cheerful Gråsten stood ready to welcome their beloved royal family!

As King Frederik and Queen Mary geared up to begin their annual summer retreat with their children, Princess Isabella and Prince Vincent, the people of the Danish town were also prepared to give a warm welcome to the Royals as they arrived in Gråsten.

Dressed to the nines to kick off their annual retreat, the King and Queen, along with their kids, greeted the locals with warmth and delight.

Sharing a slew of awestruck photographs from their delightful arrival in Gråsten on Instagram on Monday, July 28, the Amalienborg Palace penned, “It was a warm and festive reception that Their Majesties The King and Queen and Their Royal Highnesses Princess Isabella and Prince Vincent received today in Gråsten.”

“From the city square, the Royal family walked to Graasten Castle to start the annual summer stay. Along the route of almost half a kilometer long, the Majesties as well as the Prince and Princess were greeted by flags, flowers and greetings from the many attendees,” they delightfully added.

Furthermore, the Royal Family noted, “In connection with the Royal Couple's summer stay at Graasten Castle, the Royal Lifeguard will be marching through Gråsten town to the castle every day at 11.40, accompanied by two tambourines from the Tambour Corps at the Royal Lifeguard.”

For the grand arrival, King Frederik donned black suit with white shirt, while Queen Mary stunned in a gorgeous brown and white dress, layered with a brown coat and a waist belt.

Their 18-year-old beautiful daughter, Princess Isabella, also radiated regal charm in a printed black dress featuring a plunging V-neck.

Meanwhile, Prince Vincent charmed the town in a crisp white shirt and beige pants, paired with a brownish-grey coat.

Notably, King Frederik and Queen Mary’s eldest child, Crown Prince Christian, and their youngest kid, Princess Josephine — Prince Vincent’s twin — were absent from the family’s arrival at Gråsten Castle.

