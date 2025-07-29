Prince William makes 'perfect' parenting move for Princess Charlotte

Prince William has been receiving immense praise for being a "perfect" father for his only daughter, Princess Charlotte.
The Prince of Wales' decision to take his only daughter, Princess Charlotte, to witness the Lionesses triumph over Spain has been applauded by his royal fans and commentators.
William attended the final match of the 2025 EURO championship on Sunday, July 27, at St. Jakob-Park stadium in Switzerland alongside his ten-year-old little one.
During the match, a few sweet moments between the royal father-daughter duo could be seen, which reflects the great parenting side of the future king.
Speaking of the 43-year-old British Royal Family member's appearance with Charlotte, Hello Magazine's royal editor, Emily Nash, noted, "It was great to see Prince William and Princess Charlotte enjoying some dad-daughter bonding time together at the Euros final."
"We've seen William taking George to plenty of football matches over the past couple of years, so it's only fair that Charlotte gets her turn too," Nash said.
For those unaware, Princess Kate Middleton's husband not only gave his daughter a chance to travel overseas with him for the first time, but he also utilised the initial or name of his beloved daughter at the end of the royal statement for the Lionesses' triumph.
The message indicates it has directly come from "W" and "C", which they previously used at this year's Father's Day, alongside her siblings' initials, G and L.
This gesture of Prince William has been hailed as he seemingly broke the strict royal tradition of raising his children.