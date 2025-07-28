King Charles snubs Trump in Scotland to attend special Scottish reception

King Charles has snubbed US President Donald Trump during his Scotland visit to attend a special Scottish reception.
Last week, Buckingham Palace and the White House announced that the in-person meeting between the 76-year-old monarch and the 79-year-old US President will be kept for the full State Visit in September.
The main reason behind delaying the meeting was scheduling conflicts, with both parties facing significant diary challenges.
Trump landed in Scotland on Friday for a four-day trip which will conclude on Tuesday, July, 29.
Despite of declining the meeting with the US president, King Charles has touched down in Scotland on Monday, July 28, to attend an important reception.
The father of Prince William made a striking appeared at the reception, taking place at Scrabster Harbour for Caithness Communities to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dounreay Nuclear site.
Hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, the reception is also marking the 50th anniversary of the Pacific Nuclear Transport Limited (PNTL), and the 20th Anniversary of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.
Upon arrival at Scrabster Harbour, Jubilee Pier, King Charles met the crew of the Pacific Heron, the second-generation purpose-built nuclear transport vessel, and unveiled a plaque for the ship.
King Charles's heartfelt visit to Scotland comes after he congratulated the Lionesses on their victory against Spain on Sunday.