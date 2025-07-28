Royal Family announces wedding date of key member in new statement

The Royal Family of Liechtenstein has finally announced the most anticipated wedding date of the key member.
Last year, Princess Marie Caroline, daughter of Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie, announced her engagement to Venezuelan businessman Leopoldo Maduro and since then Royal fans were passionately waiting for their wedding.
Now, the Royal Family of Liechtenstein has finally announced the most anticipated date of the 28-year-old princess’ wedding ceremony.
According to Vanitatis, the Princely House of Liechtenstein told the outlet that the nuptials will take place next month on August 30, 2025.
While, it is no revealed where the ceremony will take place, many reports are suggesting that the nuptials will most likely be held at Vaduz Castle, which is the official residence of the Prince of Liechtenstein, H.S.H. Prince Hans-Adam II.
"Some final details will be communicated the week before the wedding,” the Royal House added.
The Liechtenstein royal household also released an official press release to announce the engagement of Princess Marie Caroline.
“H.S.H. the Hereditary Prince and H.R.H. the Hereditary Princess von und zu Liechtenstein are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Princess Marie Caroline, to Mr Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer,” they stated in October, 2024.
Princess Marie Caroline, the second child of the Princely couple, will be the first of her siblings to tie the knot.