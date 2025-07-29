Prince Andrew finally wins big against King Charles in Royal Lodge feud

Prince Andrew has taken a sigh of relief as his long standing feud with brother King Charles III has reportedly came to an end.

In a surprising turn of events, the Duke of York is believed to have finally won his ongoing feud with the monarch over the Royal Lodge.

As per Daily Mail's report, Andrew, who was pressurised by Charles to evict the royal estate which he reportedly leased in 2003 for next 75 years has forced his brother to withdraw from it.

The father of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice has reportedly provided a lease document that confirms that the duke is legally entitled to stay at Royal Lodge, where he lives with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Andrew and Charles' feud sparked when the cancer-stricken king asked Andrew to move to Frogmore cottage from his £30 million royal mansion in Windsor.

In a bid to forcefully remove his brother from the crown estate Charles even removed the security he was privately funding for Royal Lodge.

