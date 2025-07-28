Royal Hashemite Court issues update on King Abdullah’s upcoming working visit

Royal Hashemite Court issues update on King Abdullah’s upcoming working visit


King Abdullah is set to embark on a working visit to Germany.

On Monday, July 28, the Royal Hashemite Court announced the Jordanian monarch’s upcoming working visit to Berlin and shared details about the important duties and high-level meetings he will undertake.

In the official update released by the Royal Court on its Instagram Stories, it was shared that King Abdullah will embark on the visit tomorrow, on July 29, 2025.

They also reported that during the official trip, the King will meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries through enhanced cooperation.

In the story, the Royals announced, “His Majesty King Abdullah II is scheduled to meet with Germany Chancellor Friedrich Merz tomorrow, Tuesday, during a working visit to Berlin.”

P.C. Instagram/rhcjo
P.C. Instagram/rhcjo

“The visit will focus on ways to enhance cooperation between Jordan and Germany, and discussions on regional developments,” they briefed.

King Abdullah’s upcoming visit to Germany will be his second working trip abroad in July 2025, following a visit to Canada last week.

During his visit to the North American country, the Jordanian King met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa.

Sharing details of the meeting, the Royal Hashemite Court noted on Instagram that King Abdullah and PM Mark Carney discussed ways to bolster the partnership between Jordan and Canada, and the latest regional developments.

