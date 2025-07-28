King Charles announces special parade to mark Lionesses’ ‘sensational victory’

A huge celebratory parade is underway to honour the Lionesses’ “sensational victory” in the 2025 Women’s Euro final.

On Monday, July 28, King Charles’s Royal Collection Trust took to its official Instagram account to announce a special parade in London to celebrate the epic win of the England women's national football team.

Alongside a magnificent photograph of the Queen Victoria Memorial and Buckingham Palace, the Royals shared plans for the parade, including the date and venue.

Briefing about the special event, they captioned, “What a sensational victory for England on Sunday! Tomorrow, Tuesday 29 July there will be a parade down The Mall, ending at the Queen Victoria Memorial, outside Buckingham Palace.”

“If you have a ticket to visit Buckingham Palace on Tuesday please be aware of road closures throughout the day. Please approach the Palace from the direction of Victoria station or St James's Park station and check your email or our website for more detailed travel information,” they added.

P.C. Instagram/royalcollectiontrust
In the post, the Trust also noted that Queen Victoria Memorial has been a significant focal point for celebrations for generations, including the end of WWII, late Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee in 2002, and the 2012 Summer Olympics and Paralympics team parade.

Concluding the statement, the Royals built enthusiasm among fans, writing, “Let's keep the celebratory spirit alive and give our Lionesses the monumental cheer they deserve!”

On Sunday, July 27, the Lionesses emerged victorious over Spain with a 1–0 win in the second half of the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro final.

This win marked England’s second UEFA European Championship, following their historic 2022 victory against Germany. 

