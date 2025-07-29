King Charles shows signs of health recovery with 'strong' handshake

King Charles, who is currently battling cancer, has shown signs of good health during his visit to Caithness in the far north of Scotland.
His Majesty was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of 2024. He was hospitalized a few months back due to side effects from his treatment.
The British monarch attended a special reception at Scrabster Harbour on Monday, July 28, to mark 70th anniversary of the regions Dounreay Nuclear site.
Before entering the reception, His Majesty greeted common public who had gathered to greet him.
David and Jacky Mackay, who welcomed Charles at the event, told GB News, "I remember the Queen Mother coming to Caithness and now to meet the King, I am honoured – absolutely honoured.”
While hinting at monarch’s health recovery, Mackay noted, "And his handshake is so strong! It’s a wonderful thing for Caithness, the fact that royalty have got so much love for the county.”
After arriving at Scrabster Harbour, Charles met the crew of the Pacific Heron and Royal National Lifeboat Institution volunteers.
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority chief executive David Peattie also praised His Majesty for attending the reception.
He said in his speech, "It’s a great honour to have the King join us for our important anniversary celebrations – the 20th year of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, the 50th year of the shipping company PNTL and of course 70 years for Dounreay. It has been a real delight and an honour for the King to be with us today.”
To commemorate the royal engagement, the father of Prince William and Prince Harry unveiled a plaque for the ship.