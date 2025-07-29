How Prince Harry's latest move towards Royal Family impacts Prince William?

How Prince Harry's latest move towards Royal Family impacts Prince William?

Prince William and Princess Kate are set to get involved in the latest arrangement by Prince Harry towards the Royal Family in a significant move towards peace.

In order to reduce tension between Buckingham Palace and his own household, the Duke of Sussex has decided to share his diary dates with his family in order to avoid any overlapping.

Along with sharing official engagements with the Windsor hierarchy, it has now been revealed that Harry's arrangement will also "extend to Kensington Palace."

Since Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, quit their roles as senior working royals and moved to the US in 2020, Prince William has been believed to have no access to or information about his younger brother's diary, which is set to change given the latest development.

This move came after Harry's emotional trip to Angola earlier this month overshadowed the revealing of Queen Camilla's 78th birthday portrait.

With the possibility of the Waleses and Sussexes being aware of each other's schedules, Prince William could largely benefit from the decision, as the 43-year-old royal is booked to promote his Earthshot Prize in Brazil this November.

If Harry's arrangement continued, then William could be hailed for his efforts against global climate without any obstacle or competition.

