Queen Letizia takes center stage after King Felipe, Leonor’s royal outings

Queen Letizia has carried out a special royal engagement after King Felipe and Princess Leonor stayed in the media spotlight in the last couple of days.

On Monday, July 6, the Queen of Spain chaired the annual meeting of directors of the Cervantes Institute centers at the University of La Laguna.

She was welcomed by the President of the Government of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo and the Government Delegate in the Canary Islands, Anselmo Pestana, upon her arrival.

During the meeting, Letizia met the President of the Tenerife Island Council, Rosa Dávila, the Mayor of La Laguna, Luis Yeray Gutiérrez, the Secretary of State for Ibero-America and the Caribbean and Spanish in the World, Susana Sumelzo.

Her Majesty chaired the meeting's “main” working session. She was accompanied by the top officials of the Instituto Cervantes centers around the world, as well as authorities and institutional representatives.

As per the Royal Family, “The annual meeting of directors provides a strategic forum for defining lines of action, sharing experiences, and strengthening the mission of the Instituto Cervantes as a driving force for the international promotion of Spanish and Spanish-language cultures.”

A before her Queen Letizia’s outing, King Felipe held a special meeting at Palace.

Meanwhile, over the weekend Princess Leonor attended the 2025 Euro match to support Spanish team.

