Mahira Khan's flirtatious dance with husband Salim Karim goes viral: WATCH

Mahira Khan has sent internet into frenzy with her flirtatious dance performance with husband, Salim Karim at a recent wedding function.
A video of the newly-wed couple's romantic dance, posted by photographer Izzah Shaheen Malik on her Instagram stories on Friday, made rounds on social media.
In the playful video, Mahira's flirtatious side could be seen as she coaxes Salim to dance with her.
The crowd sitting around them can't help but cheer as the loved-up couple sets the stage on fire with their sizzling chemistry.
For the wedding event, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actress opted for a stunning black lehenga and choli, complete with a perfectly styled dupatta.
Meanwhile, Salim complemented her wife in a white shalwar kameez paired with a blue waistcoat.
Soon after Mahira's dance video gone viral, her ardent fans flooded social media with praise and admiration for the couple.
"OMG these two have my heart," one wrote.
While another gushed, "Pure couple goals."
"They look so cute together," the third added.
Mahira Khan, who was previously married to Ali Askari, tied the knot with Salim Karim at the Pearl Continental hotel Bhurban in October 2023.