Ariana Grande reveals her secret online hobby with strangers

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 22, 2025
Ariana Grande has surprised her fans by revealing a secret online hobby with strangers that she enjoys in her leisure time. 

In a recent Vogue's What's In My Bag? series, the Wicked actress confessed that she loves play Monopoly online with strangers.

“'I have my iPad when I'm traveling and when I'm waiting on set or whatever, I like to play games.' she told the outlet.

Grande went on to share, “I play a lot of Monopoly online with strangers. It's die-hard, I think I'm on level 80, I believe. I'm not kidding.”

"I would say it's mostly for Monopoly and my virtual farm," she added.

During the segment, the singer also revealed other items in the bag which are her phone, Ricola cough drops, two different kinds of headphones, lavender oil, black earmuffs to stay warm and her very own fragrance MOD Vanilla, and a couple of vegan snack bars.

Ariana Grande also shared that she has a little gift in her bag that a fan gave to her at Wicked premiere in LA.

"He was so sweet, he gave me this little tiny book called Ari's Pick-Me-Ups and I thought that was the cutest thing in the world," she added.

For those unaware, Monopoly is a multiplayer economics-themed board game.

