Eating walnuts for breakfast leads to stronger brain power, study

After eating a breakfast with walnuts, participants showed improved performance in tasks

  February 22, 2025
We have always heard about the benefits of walnuts, but a recent study has highlighted some amazing benefits.

The new study found that eating a small portion of walnuts with breakfast helped young adults think faster and have better memory for many hours.

A recent study from the University of Reading in the UK found that eating walnuts in breakfast, which look like mini brains improved brain performance.

In the study, 32 healthy young adults were split into two groups. One group ate a breakfast with walnuts, while the other group had the same meal but without walnuts, instead adding butter to match the calories and nutrients.

After one week, the participants swapped their meals. The researchers then measured their blood and brain activity (EEG) at different times after breakfast to study the effects.

The study found that after eating a breakfast with walnuts, participants showed improved performance in tasks like planning and problem-solving and this improvement lasted throughout the day.

The effect on memory was mixed. Initially, the walnut group had worse memory compared to the other group but after six hours they performed better.

The researchers think this might be because the beneficial omega-3s and proteins in walnuts take longer to be absorbed by the body.

However, the results are promising, more research is needed to gain a deeper understanding of how walnuts produce positive effects on the brain.

