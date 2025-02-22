Royal

Queen Letizia of Spain exudes glamour in maroon at Tudela Film Festival

The Queen of Spain marked the 40th anniversary of Mario Camus' film 'Los Santos Inocentes' at the event

Queen Letizia of Spain turned heads in a chic maroon dress at the Tudela Film Festival.

The Queen arrived in the city of Navarra on Friday, where she was greeted by crowds eager to catch a glimpse of her.

In the photos, the royal could be seen She was pictured beaming and smiling as she was presented with gifts from well-wishers, including a personalised loaf of bread .

Queen Letizia, who is a film enthusiast, visited the Moncayo cinema along with the President of Navarra, María Chivite, and Opera Prima Festival director Luis Alegre.

During her beaming appearance, it was her familiar maroon dress which caught the eyes of onlookers.

The 52-year-old royal donned her elegant Massimo Dutti dress, which she has worn on four previous occasions, cinched in at the waist to showcase her slim figure.

Source: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Letizia paired her outfit with pointed burgundy kitten heels and wrapped herself up for the mild weather with a black wool overcoat.

The former journalist kept chocolate brunette locks down in a stylish wavy blow-dry and for makeup she opted for a nude look.

Queen Letizia’s graced the event to mark the 40th anniversary of Mario Camus' film 'Los Santos Inocentes', which translates to “The Holy Innocents.”

