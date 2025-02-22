George Clooney gets candid about age difference with wife Amal

George Clooney has made rare comments about sharing a huge age difference with his wife, Amal Clooney.
In an interview with The New York Times magazine, the 63-year-old actor and filmmaker shared that marrying the 47-year-old human rights attorney made everything fall into place for him.
The father-of-two recalled their first meeting in 2013 and stated he fell in love with Amal the moment he saw her.
"Then I didn’t really think I’d have much of a chance with her because I was 17 years older and she seemed to have everything she needed," he said.
The actor added, "I thought she was beautiful, and I thought she was funny and obviously smart, she probably thought I was old."
George, who married Amal in 2014, is also the father of their twin children, Alexander and Ella.
The Wolfs actor made these comments while promoting his upcoming Broadway debut film Good Night, and Good Luck.
The forthcoming movie is set to be released in theatres on March 12, 2025.
Prior to this project, George Clooney starred with his close pal, Brad Pitt in the Wolfs.