Entertainment

George Clooney gets candid about age difference with wife Amal

The 'Wolfs' star George Clooney exchanged marital vows with Amal Clooney in 2014

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 22, 2025
George Clooney makes rare comments about huge age difference with wife Amal
George Clooney makes rare comments about huge age difference with wife Amal 

George Clooney has made rare comments about sharing a huge age difference with his wife, Amal Clooney.

In an interview with The New York Times magazine, the 63-year-old actor and filmmaker shared that marrying the 47-year-old human rights attorney made everything fall into place for him. 

The father-of-two recalled their first meeting in 2013 and stated he fell in love with Amal the moment he saw her.

"Then I didn’t really think I’d have much of a chance with her because I was 17 years older and she seemed to have everything she needed," he said. 

The actor added, "I thought she was beautiful, and I thought she was funny and obviously smart, she probably thought I was old."

George, who married Amal in 2014, is also the father of their twin children, Alexander and Ella.

The Wolfs actor made these comments while promoting his upcoming Broadway debut film Good Night, and Good Luck.

The forthcoming movie is set to be released in theatres on March 12, 2025. 

Prior to this project, George Clooney starred with his close pal, Brad Pitt in the Wolfs

Spotify to promote AI-narrated audiobooks with surprise collaboration

Spotify to promote AI-narrated audiobooks with surprise collaboration
Jessica Simpson opens up on healing journey after Eric Johnson divorce

Jessica Simpson opens up on healing journey after Eric Johnson divorce

Trump dismisses top general CQ Brown amid military leadership overhaul

Trump dismisses top general CQ Brown amid military leadership overhaul

Hailey Bieber celebrates close pal Bella Hadid's new venture

Hailey Bieber celebrates close pal Bella Hadid's new venture

Jessica Simpson opens up on healing journey after Eric Johnson divorce
Jessica Simpson opens up on healing journey after Eric Johnson divorce
Hailey Bieber celebrates close pal Bella Hadid's new venture
Hailey Bieber celebrates close pal Bella Hadid's new venture
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after declared single amid Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after declared single amid Ben Affleck split
Ariana Grande reveals her secret online hobby with strangers
Ariana Grande reveals her secret online hobby with strangers
Hailey Bieber not ‘happy’ with Justin following his strange behaviour
Hailey Bieber not ‘happy’ with Justin following his strange behaviour
Sydney Sweeney delays wedding with fiancé Jonathan Davino
Sydney Sweeney delays wedding with fiancé Jonathan Davino
BLACKPINK Lisa gives sneak peek of album 'Alter Ego' with full track list
BLACKPINK Lisa gives sneak peek of album 'Alter Ego' with full track list
Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement
Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement
'Spider-Man' creators drop shocking update for Tom Holland fans
'Spider-Man' creators drop shocking update for Tom Holland fans
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez legally declared single after messy split battle
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez legally declared single after messy split battle
Blake Lively slams The Hollywood Reporter over ‘sexist’ Justin Baldoni lawsuit cover
Blake Lively slams The Hollywood Reporter over ‘sexist’ Justin Baldoni lawsuit cover
Jason Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's key role in Travis Kelce's growing life
Jason Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's key role in Travis Kelce's growing life