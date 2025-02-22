Here's why Meghan Markle changed her lifestyle brand name

Meghan Markle is believed to have taken a massive decision in a rush.
The Duchess of Sussex recently announced the launch of her lifestyle brand under a new name, As Ever, previously, America Riviera Orchard.
As per a former royal staffer, the choice of renaming her brand came after many hurdles and headaches as there have been several others brands with the same name.
King Charles former butler Grant Harrold, who worked for the monarch for seven years as a housekeeper, valet, house manager, and a driver claimed that Meghan had no other option but to pick another name quickly as she was having issues with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
As reported by Cheat Sheet, Harrold revealed, "Obviously she was going to go with the American Riviera Orchard but she has changed it."
He went on to share, "She is saying it is because she felt it limited her, but I have heard that it actually because she was having issues with the trademark. She has gone with ‘As Ever’ … It is symbolizing her continuing to do what she was doing before 2014."
Explaining the reason of changing the name, Harrold added, “I think the reason she has done this is because she had to have a quick rethink and just decided to go with something that she already had."
"It is nothing unusual, this happens in business all the time. I am guessing she probably would have rather had ‘American Riviera’ though," he said.
The former royal butler further noted, "I think ‘As Ever’ is very much referring to her career before joining the royal family."
"It is very much signifying to my mind that she will be going back to doing what she was before meeting Harry, from a business point of view," he explained.
Meghan Markle, who has sparked a number of controversies surrounding the name and logo of her lifestyle brand is gearing for the release of her upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.