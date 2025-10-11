Home / Royal

Crown Prince Hussein shares adorable clip of baby Iman during France visit

Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed their daughter Princess Iman in August 2024

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa unveiled an adorable moment of their daughter, Iman, while sharing a highlights reel from their official trip to France.

The couple met President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron on their official French visit that kicked off on October 8.

At the end of the Instagram post, a sweet family moment was included, of Rajwa and Hussein with their one-year-old daughter.

While on a flight, Prince Hussein was holding the toddler on his lap, and his wife was seen playing with the baby with a cuddly toy.

The social media post was captioned, "Highlights from a productive visit to the French Republic, which included meetings with His Excellency President Macron and engagements aimed at expanding cooperation in political, economic, and defence fields."

Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa tied the knot in June 2023 at the Zahran Palace in Amman, which was graced by the presence of several royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

They then welcomed their baby girl named Princess Iman bint Hussein in August 2024. At the time, the Royal Hashemite Court released an official statement that revealed the baby's name.

