Queen Camilla delivers powerful speech at 2025 Cliveden Literary Festival 

Queen Camilla has officially opened the 2025 Cliveden Literary Festival without her husband, King Charles III.
On Saturday, October 11, Her Majesty visited the Clock Tower Stage, accompanied by the British historian and festival's founder, Simon Sebag Montefiore, to kick off the festival.
During the royal event, the 78-year-old British Queen hosted a reception for authors, festival supporters, charity partners, and students from the London Academy of Excellence.
She also delivered a powerful speech to mark the eighth Cliveden Literary Festival, where she met Indian-British novelist Salman Rushdie, Sir Jonathan Bate, and Dame Marina Warner.
In her historical lecture at the prestigious event, King Charles' wife focused on the importance of reading and studying literature.
She further encouraged youngsters to pursue their career in writing as well.
The evening concludes with a reception hosted by Camilla in the French Dining Room at Cliveden House.
According to media reports, festival speakers, supporters, students from the London Academy of Excellence, and a representative of Book Aid International, one of the festival's charity partners, were invited for the memorable occasion.
For the uninitiated, Queen Camilla's Reading Room was launched by her in 2023 and is a charity that promotes the transformative power of books in the UK and beyond.