Prince Harry speaks on ‘painful past five years’ as rift with William grows

The Duke of Sussex reflects on painful experiences amid ongoing estrangement from elder brother Prince William

  By Sidra Khan
The past five years have truly changed a lot for Prince Harry!

Despite his constant efforts to mend ties with the British Royal Family and Prince William, the Duke of Sussex’s olive branches fail to soften his elder brother’s heart for him, as the future King is constantly rejecting the reconciliation pleas.

On Friday, October 10, the estranged British prince made an appearance at Project Healthy Minds’ annual festival in New York City with his wife, Meghan Markle, to mark the 2025 World Mental Health Day.

At the esteemed event, the pair’s Archewell Foundation organized three panel discussions, which brought together industry pioneers to examine the future of mental health.

Delivering a speech during the first panel, titled “Thriving or Surviving: How Are Young People Doing in the Digital Age?", Harry highlighted the importance of joint efforts to raise awareness for mental health, saying, "Today is more than just about conversation, it's about community.”

Reflecting on the “painful” past five years, he added, "The past five years have taught us painfully that crises rarely arrive in isolation.”

Prince Harry’s statement comes amid his constant efforts to mend the broken ties with Prince William and King Charles.

According to insiders, the Prince of Wales is resisting his younger brother’s reconciliation pleas “with everything he’s got.”

Harry reportedly proposed marking their late mother, Princess Diana’s, 30th death anniversary together with William, as he “really believes it's what his and William's mother would have wanted – for them to come together, at least for something as important as this.”

"But William is refusing to join forces, especially if Harry's wife, Meghan, is involved. For Harry, it is painful – he thinks their mother would be devastated by the rift,” the source added.

Prince William and Prince Harry are on non-speaking terms since the Duke’s resignation from the Royal Family, his scathing interview with Oprah Winfrey, and the bombshell memoir, Spare.

