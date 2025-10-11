Home / Royal

Prince Harry renews fight for U.K. security in direct letter to home office

The Duke of Sussex took a major step in his ongoing battle with the Home Office

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Prince Harry is said to have made a renewed push to restore his taxpayer-funded police protection.

On Friday, the Duke of Sussex took a major step in his ongoing battle with the Home Office as he penned a letter to the new Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood.

The Duke of Sussex lodged an official appeal with the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), calling for a full risk assessment to determine his security needs.

As per The Times, multiple sources confirmed that Harry contacted Mahmood after previously appealing to her predecessor, Yvette Cooper, seeking an annual Ravec risk assessment — a process applied to royals and qualifying VIPs since 2019.

A source close to Harry said, "I can confirm that the duke has written to the new Home Secretary asking for a risk management board to be conducted."

The insider added, "While he realises this will not be top of the incoming secretary's in-tray it is something which should have happened a long time ago."

“We have had the can kicked down the road for quite a while now but all he's asking is for Ravec to abide by its own rules which state that an RMB should be conducted each year. The last one for the duke was in 2019,” they noted.

On the other hand, Home Office sources also confirmed that they got requests from the duke for an assessment, although they did not reveal the details due to the privacy policy.

To note, after stepping down as a working royal in 2020, Harry’s security was downgraded to case-by-case protection requiring a month’s notice for U.K. visits — a setup he claims is insufficient.

His renewed bid follows a legal loss in May, when the High Court upheld the decision to reduce his taxpayer-funded security.

