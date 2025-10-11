Home / Royal

Princess Diana's ex-aide exposed Buckingham Palace life in shocking claims

  By Javeria Ahmed
Princess Diana’s former aide has made headlines with shocking revelations about life inside Buckingham Palace.

Paul Burrell, who served at Buckingham Palace for 11 years, revealed in his new book The Royal Insider that gallons of gin were consumed there every week, "some legitimately, some not."

"I quickly became familiar with the ingenious ways in which the household smuggled booze for their soirées," he wrote, as quoted by The Sun.

The former butler added, "I would be ordered by senior members of staff to empty a screw-top tonic water bottle each night and fill it with gin for them to use for parties in their rooms."

"Footmen could be seen carrying Russell Hobbs electric kettles around the palace, not full of water but full of gin," he mentioned.

As per Fox News, the royal experts confirmed that as Richard Fitzwilliams said, "It was an open secret that the Queen Mother (Queen Elizabeth II’s mother) enjoyed ‘a tipple,’ according to her biographer William Shawcross.”

The royal expert revealed, "She enjoyed ceaseless social rounds and, reportedly, a gin and Dubonnet at noon, red wine at lunch, a martini in the evening and pink champagne after dinner."

Princess Kate also enjoyed a gin and tonic as a 2021 report noted that Prince William often brought Kate Middleton a gin and tonic after putting their children to bed.

The expert also shared King Chalres; drinking habits as he is known to be a "lighter drinker" who occasionally prefers a martini "meticulously prepared with equal parts gin and vermouth."

However, Prince William stands in contrast to the royal family’s more robust drinking habit.

He has earned the nickname “One Pint Willy” from his cousins Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall.

