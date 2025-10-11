Home / Royal

King Felipe becomes first recipient for prestigious Great Values Award

The Spanish King receives esteemed award at Zarzuela Palace for his outstanding principles and dedication toward democracy

  • By Sidra Khan
King Felipe has been awarded a prestigious honor at Zarzuela Palace.

On Friday, October 10, the Spanish Royal Family shared a carousel of photos from a series of engagements the monarch undertook at his residence, which also included snaps of him receiving a huge honor.

At the palace, the King received a representation of the Notary Foundation, who presented him with the first edition of the Great Values Award, marking a moment of pride for him.

Notary Foundation a Spanish non-profit organization established by the General Council of Notaries of Spain. Its primary mission is to contribute to the social, economic, and cultural development of Spanish society, with a particular focus on promoting legal certainty, justice, and the protection of human rights.

The Great Values Award is an esteemed recognition established by the Notary Foundation and General Council of Notaries to recognize individuals or institutions that exemplify and uphold the core values of Spain's legal system and democratic society.

“The King has received in audience a representation of the Notary Foundation, who has presented him with the first edition of the "Great Values" Award," captioned the Royals.

Briefing about the honor, they noted, "The award publicly recognizes persons or institutions whose trajectory and example symbolize the fundamental principles and values that sustain coexistence democratic, respect for Law and commitment to public service."

In the photos shared by the palace, King Felipe was seen beaming with pride as he accepted the special recognition.

