Queen Máxima dedicates new mental health project to sister’s memory

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands has shared a heartfelt message reflecting on the loss of her younger sister, Inés Zorreguieta, seven years after her tragic death.
As per Hola Magazine, the Queen of the Netherlands opened up about the change in her life after her sister Ines was found dead at the age of 33 in her apartment in Buenos Aires.
Following seven years of sister’s passing, Queen Máxima continues to keep her memory alive, marking the moment with a touching message and a new mental health initiative for youth.
"It's important for us to continue to pay attention to these numbers and for us not to only focus on the problems. It's important to take a positive mindset," said Queen Maxima.
At the launch event, Queen Máxima shared a heartfelt message about her bond with her sister and her own mental health journey.
She added, "I often think of my sister Ines. Her death is the reason why I'm committed to helping with the health of young people. Not to make it problematic, but to work towards developing better mental resilience."
The Queen also mentioned her daughters, Amalia, Alexia, and Ariane, saying, "Like my daughters and all of the young people that live in the Netherlands, we should be paying attention to mental health. There's nothing wrong with having a bad day. That's not a tragedy."
To note, Queen Maxima's sister, Ines Zorreguieta, suffered from various mental health conditions, including depression. Years before her death.