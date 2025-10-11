Home / Royal

Meghan Markle vows to protect girls, shares unseen photos of Princess Lilibet

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated the International Day of the Girl Child with an adorable mother-daughter snap

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Meghan Markle celebrated girls all over the globe, including her daughter, Princess Lilibet, with an adorable tribute.

On Saturday, October 11, the Duchess of Sussex offered a rare glimpse into her personal life, as she marked International Day of the Girl, which was established by the UN in 2011.

Turning to her Instagram account, Meghan shared a snap of herself and her four-year-old daughter, with her back to the camera, as well as a short clip of Lilibet running in her pjs.

"To all the girls - this world is yours. Do everything you can to protect your rights, use your voice, support each other. We will do the same for you," the mother-of-two penned in the caption.


She added, "It's your right and our responsibility. Go get 'em girl! Happy International Day of the Girl."

In the mother-daughter click, the Duchess was wearing a light-coloured ensemble as she looked down with a smile at her baby girl, who was dressed in a pink shirt and a matching bag.

Besides Lilibet, Meghan shares a son, Prince Archie, with Prince Harry. The couple made a rare joint appearance in New York City on October 9 to accept the Humanitarians of the Year award at Project Healthy Minds' annual gala.

During the event, the As Ever founder made a rare statement about their kids. "Our children, Archie and Lilibet, are just 6 and 4 years old. Can you believe it?"

