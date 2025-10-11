Meghan Markle vows to protect girls, shares unseen photos of Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle celebrated girls all over the globe, including her daughter, Princess Lilibet, with an adorable tribute.
On Saturday, October 11, the Duchess of Sussex offered a rare glimpse into her personal life, as she marked International Day of the Girl, which was established by the UN in 2011.
Turning to her Instagram account, Meghan shared a snap of herself and her four-year-old daughter, with her back to the camera, as well as a short clip of Lilibet running in her pjs.
"To all the girls - this world is yours. Do everything you can to protect your rights, use your voice, support each other. We will do the same for you," the mother-of-two penned in the caption.
She added, "It's your right and our responsibility. Go get 'em girl! Happy International Day of the Girl."
In the mother-daughter click, the Duchess was wearing a light-coloured ensemble as she looked down with a smile at her baby girl, who was dressed in a pink shirt and a matching bag.
Besides Lilibet, Meghan shares a son, Prince Archie, with Prince Harry. The couple made a rare joint appearance in New York City on October 9 to accept the Humanitarians of the Year award at Project Healthy Minds' annual gala.
During the event, the As Ever founder made a rare statement about their kids. "Our children, Archie and Lilibet, are just 6 and 4 years old. Can you believe it?"