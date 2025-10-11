Home / Royal

Prince William, Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen unite ahead of global event

The Prince of Wales will travel to Brazil next month for the high-profile Earthshot Prize 2025 ceremony

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Prince William, Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen unite ahead of global event

Prince William and Brazil-based supermodel Gisele Bündchen have teamed up for the upcoming environmental event. 

The 45-year-old fashionista and activist has become the inaugural Brazilian representative on The Earthshot Prize Council, established by the Prince of Wales five years ago.

GB News reported that Gisele will participate in selecting this year’s five prize winners during a judging session chaired by Dame Christiana Figueres, the architect of the Paris Climate Agreement.

She will also join the illustrious roster of council members that includes the future King, Jordan’s Queen Rania Al Abdullah, actress Cate Blanchett, and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.

For the unversed, Prince William’s Earthshot Prize is a ten-year project with past ceremonies held in London, Boston, Singapore, and Cape Town.

Kensington Palace confirmed earlier this year that the main awards ceremony will take place at Rio de Janeiro's Museum of Tomorrow on 5 November.

The eldest son of King Charles III and the next in line to the British throne will travel to Rio de Janeiro next month to continue his duties as CEO of the Earthshot Prize.

Every year, £1m worth of accolades are provided to the five projects for their environmental innovations.

There have been almost 2,500 nominees this year from 72 countries - this year's winners will be chosen by Prince William and his Earthshot Prize Council.

To note, the future monarch initiated this environmental cause in 2020. 

You Might Like:

Meghan Markle vows to protect girls, shares unseen photos of Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle vows to protect girls, shares unseen photos of Princess Lilibet
The Duchess of Sussex celebrated the International Day of the Girl Child with an adorable mother-daughter snap

Crown Prince Hussein shares adorable clip of baby Iman during France visit

Crown Prince Hussein shares adorable clip of baby Iman during France visit
Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed their daughter Princess Iman in August 2024

Queen Camilla delivers powerful speech at 2025 Cliveden Literary Festival

Queen Camilla delivers powerful speech at 2025 Cliveden Literary Festival
Her Majesty opens Cliveden Literary Festival in the absence of King Charles III over the weekend

Princess Diana's ex-aide exposed Buckingham Palace life in shocking claims

Princess Diana's ex-aide exposed Buckingham Palace life in shocking claims
Princess Diana’s aide dropped bombshell claims about Buckingham Palace royal life

King Felipe becomes first recipient for prestigious Great Values Award

King Felipe becomes first recipient for prestigious Great Values Award
The Spanish King receives esteemed award at Zarzuela Palace for his outstanding principles and dedication toward democracy

Prince Harry speaks on ‘painful past five years’ as rift with William grows

Prince Harry speaks on ‘painful past five years’ as rift with William grows
The Duke of Sussex reflects on painful experiences amid ongoing estrangement from elder brother Prince William

Queen Máxima dedicates new mental health project to sister’s memory

Queen Máxima dedicates new mental health project to sister’s memory
The Queen of the Netherlands reflected on the loss of her younger sister, Inés Zorreguieta

Prince Harry renews fight for U.K. security in direct letter to home office

Prince Harry renews fight for U.K. security in direct letter to home office
The Duke of Sussex took a major step in his ongoing battle with the UK Home Office

Queen Letizia champions meaningful cause as King Felipe fulfils Palace duties

Queen Letizia champions meaningful cause as King Felipe fulfils Palace duties
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain spend busy day as they undertake key duties

Harry, Meghan face backlash for ‘ultimate irony’ as they outshine Kate, William

Harry, Meghan face backlash for ‘ultimate irony’ as they outshine Kate, William
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit with irony claims after receiving humanitarian award

Meghan Markle unveils Prince Harry’s rare loving side in touching new clip

Meghan Markle unveils Prince Harry’s rare loving side in touching new clip
The Duchess of Sussex pays sweet tribute to the Duke of Sussex after major NYC appearance

Meghan Markle reflects on ‘advocacy’ after Humanitarian of the Year award

Meghan Markle reflects on ‘advocacy’ after Humanitarian of the Year award
Meghan Markle credits the Archewell Foundation's major initiaitve, The Parents Network, during speech