Prince William, Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen unite ahead of global event

Prince William and Brazil-based supermodel Gisele Bündchen have teamed up for the upcoming environmental event.
The 45-year-old fashionista and activist has become the inaugural Brazilian representative on The Earthshot Prize Council, established by the Prince of Wales five years ago.
GB News reported that Gisele will participate in selecting this year’s five prize winners during a judging session chaired by Dame Christiana Figueres, the architect of the Paris Climate Agreement.
She will also join the illustrious roster of council members that includes the future King, Jordan’s Queen Rania Al Abdullah, actress Cate Blanchett, and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.
For the unversed, Prince William’s Earthshot Prize is a ten-year project with past ceremonies held in London, Boston, Singapore, and Cape Town.
Kensington Palace confirmed earlier this year that the main awards ceremony will take place at Rio de Janeiro's Museum of Tomorrow on 5 November.
The eldest son of King Charles III and the next in line to the British throne will travel to Rio de Janeiro next month to continue his duties as CEO of the Earthshot Prize.
Every year, £1m worth of accolades are provided to the five projects for their environmental innovations.
There have been almost 2,500 nominees this year from 72 countries - this year's winners will be chosen by Prince William and his Earthshot Prize Council.
To note, the future monarch initiated this environmental cause in 2020.