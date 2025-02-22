Meghan Markle pushes Archie, Lilibet to adopt her values amid Royal rift

Meghan Markle is subtly making her and Prince Harry’s kids, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, to follow in her footsteps!
The Duchess of Sussex has long been vocal about her devotion to charity and other noble causes, which was also seen recently when she and the Duke of Sussex met the victims of LA wildfire.
As the mother-of-two continues to value the importance of charity which has been taught to her since childhood, it is suggested that Meghan Markle is also committed to raise her kids in the same way as she pushes Archie and Lilibet to adopt her ways.
In a past interview with The Cut for The New York Times, the author of the article, Allison P. Davis, went with Meghan to pick Archie from school, which she then mentioned in the story.
"If he [Archie] forgets to say please or thank you, Meghan reminds him of the manners that make the man,” the journalist mentioned.
She also noted, "They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are in between homes. They made kits to pass out with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars."
Moreover, recently Meghan Markle dropped a video on her Instagram to introduce the new name for her brand in which she debuted a red heart necklace with letters “A” and “L” engraved on it, which are the initials of Archie and Lilibet.
The necklace is reportedly from The Gold Album and was made in collaboration with CHLA Heart Ambassador, Kelly McKee Zajfen, who donates 15% of all sales to charity to help children’s hearts by treating them and providing a family-oriented, child-friendly environment, reported Hello!.