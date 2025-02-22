Royal

Princess Catharina-Amalia christens Dutch Navy's new supply ship

The Princess of Orange inaugurates Royal Netherlands Navy's newest supply vessel

Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia is baptizing the Dutch Navy’s new supply ship!

On Saturday, February 22, the Royal Family of the Netherlands took to Instagram and shared a couple of snaps from the Princess of Orange’s latest engagement.

In the photographs, the Princess was seen taking a tour of the ship with some key officials.

“’I baptize you Den Helder and I wish you and your crew a safe journey.’ The Princess of Orange christens the new supply ship of the Royal Netherlands Navy,” read the translated caption.

The Royal Family continued, “The Den Helder will supply naval vessels at sea worldwide with fuel, ammunition, water, food and spare parts. The ship can also be deployed in the fight against international drug trafficking, support refugee flows and be used to provide emergency aid.”

They also mentioned that the new Combat Support Ship, which is built by Damen Naval, on behalf of the Ministry of Defense, is set to begin serving in the second half of 2025.

Briefing about Princess Catharina-Amalia’s time on the ship, the caption added, “After the christening, the Princess of Orange will be given a tour of the ship and will speak with crew members and those involved in the construction of the Den Helder.”

For those uninformed, Princess Catharina-Amalia is the eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, and the heir apparent to the Kingdom of the Netherlands’ throne.

