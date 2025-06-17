Royal

Meghan Markle speaks out on viral pregnancy video in new podcast

The Duchess of Sussex has opened up about the dancing video from labour room on her latest podcast interview

Meghan Markle has finally opened up about her controversial twerking video from the delivery room and what it means to be true on social media.

During her recent appearance on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast, set to air on Tuesday, June 17, the Duchess of Sussex discussed the candid footage.

The clip, which shows her dancing with Prince Harry, was posted by the mom-of-two on June 4 to mark their daughter Princess Lilibet's fourth birthday.

In the episode preview, Meghan shared that she always wanted to showcase her genuine personality online, as she revealed to the host, "You have to be authentic."

The four-year-old footage emerged from Meghan's labour with Lilibet, where she did all types of movements to induce delivery.

Grede, the founding partner and chief product officer of SKIMS, was asked by Meghan if she seen her "baby momma dance video," to which the London-raised confessed that she had watched the video several times.

"We maybe watched it like 20 times yesterday, and I was like, is that, is that her? Is that Prince Harry there with the fingers… I was like, okay…good on Harry, let's go," the CEO of Good American noted.

The Duchess expressed her gratitude to be able to return to social media, where she is in-charge and can post the details of her personal life "on her own terms."

Public reaction to the viral twerking video

After the video went viral, Meghan was said to be thrilled with the reaction.

However, according to an insider, the UK audience were not all happy about the video, while the American public found the clip fun and entertaining.

