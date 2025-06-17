Princess Anne attends Order of the Garter ceremony with rare style change  

Princess Anne surprised royal fans with her subtle fashion shift during the 2025 Order of the Garter ceremony.
King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, led the British Royal Family at the esteemed event that took place at Windsor Castle on Monday, June 16th.
During the prestigious royal function, the Princess Royal walked alongside her nephew and next heir to the British throne, Prince William, with a slight change in her appearance.
The 74-year-old prominent member of the British Royal Family sported a dark blue velvet robe with an eye-catching white plumed hat.
To transform her royal look, Her Royal Highness wore pink metallic lipstick for the highly-anticipated event.
She accessorized the outfit with pearl earrings.
Hello magazine's Acting Head of Beauty, Cassie Steer, described her look, stating, "Reimagining classic lipstick colors such as red or pink as sparkling focal points is great for special occasions."
"A metallic mouth (not to be confused with more sedate shimmer) adds a modern luster," Cassie added.
Princess Anne attended the 2025 Order of the Garter ceremony as a most senior Royal Knight Companion of His Majesty.
Why Princess Anne attends Order of the Garter ceremony?
For those unaware, Her Royal Highness was initially appointed as a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter in 1994.
What is Order of the Garter?
The Order of the Garter ceremony was founded by King Edward III in 1348, making it the oldest order of chivalry in the UK.