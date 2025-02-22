Royal

Prince Leka issues delightful statement after meeting key guests

The Prince of Albania, Leka, meets designers Kujtim and Arben Durollari at Royal Palace

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 22, 2025
Prince Leka issues delightful statement after meeting key guests
Prince Leka issues delightful statement after meeting key guests

Prince Leka is opening up about his latest meeting!

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Saturday, February 22, the Prince of Albania shared an update on his new appearance and revealed that he welcomed celebrity fashion designers, Kujtim and Arben Durollari, at the Royal Palace.

He also dropped a photo from the meeting where the trio can be seen sitting together.

“It was an honor to welcome Kujtim and Arben Durollari, the grandsons of Dr. Guri Durollari, former chairman of the Legality Movement Party (PLL),” the Prince penned.

He continued, “Dr. Durollari was a staunch figure of the monarchist cause, a prominent activist in exile, and an important leader in Albania, leading the resurgence of the PLL in the 1990s.”

The Albanian Prince then issued a delightful statement in which he revealed that Kujtim and Arben have made a digitized collection of the rare tapes and footages that feature the struggles and resilience against communist propaganda.

“Kujtim and Arben have collected and digitized a rich film archive of over 150 tapes and rare footage, which document the years of dedication, resistance, and fight against communist propaganda. This precious collection is a testament to the tireless work of the PLL leaders to preserve the Albanian royal heritage,” Prince Leka added.

This update from Prince Leka comes a few days after he marked the Independence Day of Kosovo with a lengthy message.

Trump removes 154-year-old table after Musk son X’s nose-picking fiasco

Trump removes 154-year-old table after Musk son X’s nose-picking fiasco

Paresh Rawal strongly backs Akshay Kumar’s decision to do multiple films

Paresh Rawal strongly backs Akshay Kumar’s decision to do multiple films
Pope Francis to skip second consecutive Angelus prayer due to health issues

Pope Francis to skip second consecutive Angelus prayer due to health issues
New Zealand churches under attack: 7 buildings targeted in suspected arson

New Zealand churches under attack: 7 buildings targeted in suspected arson
Princess Catharina-Amalia christens Dutch Navy’s new supply ship
Princess Catharina-Amalia christens Dutch Navy’s new supply ship
Queen Letizia of Spain exudes glamour in maroon at Tudela Film Festival
Queen Letizia of Spain exudes glamour in maroon at Tudela Film Festival
Meghan Markle ‘begging’ Kate Middleton to help restore Royal ties
Meghan Markle ‘begging’ Kate Middleton to help restore Royal ties
Meghan Markle pushes Archie, Lilibet to adopt her values amid Royal rift
Meghan Markle pushes Archie, Lilibet to adopt her values amid Royal rift
Here's why Meghan Markle changed her lifestyle brand name
Here's why Meghan Markle changed her lifestyle brand name
King Charles relying on distant royal members after Harry, Andrew betrayal
King Charles relying on distant royal members after Harry, Andrew betrayal
King Charles set to make heartfelt move for Queen Camilla before Italy tour
King Charles set to make heartfelt move for Queen Camilla before Italy tour
Princess Beatrice husband's ex drops exciting update about their son Wolfie
Princess Beatrice husband's ex drops exciting update about their son Wolfie
Prince Harry receives shocking update after Meghan Markle's heartfelt move
Prince Harry receives shocking update after Meghan Markle's heartfelt move
Princess Anne receives 'Queen' title after Buckingham Palace reception
Princess Anne receives 'Queen' title after Buckingham Palace reception
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break silence amid As Ever controversy
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break silence amid As Ever controversy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle learn from Royal Family’s big mistake
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle learn from Royal Family’s big mistake