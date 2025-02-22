Prince Leka issues delightful statement after meeting key guests

Prince Leka is opening up about his latest meeting!
Taking to his official Instagram handle on Saturday, February 22, the Prince of Albania shared an update on his new appearance and revealed that he welcomed celebrity fashion designers, Kujtim and Arben Durollari, at the Royal Palace.
He also dropped a photo from the meeting where the trio can be seen sitting together.
“It was an honor to welcome Kujtim and Arben Durollari, the grandsons of Dr. Guri Durollari, former chairman of the Legality Movement Party (PLL),” the Prince penned.
He continued, “Dr. Durollari was a staunch figure of the monarchist cause, a prominent activist in exile, and an important leader in Albania, leading the resurgence of the PLL in the 1990s.”
The Albanian Prince then issued a delightful statement in which he revealed that Kujtim and Arben have made a digitized collection of the rare tapes and footages that feature the struggles and resilience against communist propaganda.
“Kujtim and Arben have collected and digitized a rich film archive of over 150 tapes and rare footage, which document the years of dedication, resistance, and fight against communist propaganda. This precious collection is a testament to the tireless work of the PLL leaders to preserve the Albanian royal heritage,” Prince Leka added.
This update from Prince Leka comes a few days after he marked the Independence Day of Kosovo with a lengthy message.