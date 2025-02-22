World

California asks for $40 billion from Trump administration in fire relief funds

Los Angeles January 2025 fires burnt 37,469 acres and killed at least 26 people

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 22, 2025
Los Angeles January 2025 fires burnt 37,469 acres and killed at least 26 people
Los Angeles January 2025 fires burnt 37,469 acres and killed at least 26 people

California Governor Gavin Newsom has asked for billions of dollars in fire relief funds from the federal government after devastating wildfires in January 2025.

According to BBC, California's governor requested 40 billion (£31.6 billion) in funds from US President Donald Trump's administration to rebuild the area destroyed by the fire.

In a letter sent to the congressional leaders on Friday, February 21, 2025, he said that the relief fund will be used for immediate as well as long-term recovery work.

He wrote in the letter, “The impacted communities have experienced widespread devastation, and the total impact on California's economy will take years to fully quantify.”

He explained that the funds would be used for workforce recovery, tax incentives, wildfire resilience, and private property redevelopment.

As per the governor's proposal, the biggest share of the fund, which is 42%, will be used for public assistance in debris removal and repair work.

Moreover, Newsom said in a post on social media, “I'm asking Congress to have the back of the American people and provide disaster funding to help Californians recover and rebuild as soon as possible.”

Notably, the massive and multiple fires that began on January 7, 2025, killed at least 26 people and have burnt around 37,469 acres of the land in the greater area of Los Angeles, whereas some 150,000 residents have been displaced.

Trump removes 154-year-old table after Musk son X’s nose-picking fiasco

Trump removes 154-year-old table after Musk son X’s nose-picking fiasco

Paresh Rawal strongly backs Akshay Kumar’s decision to do multiple films

Paresh Rawal strongly backs Akshay Kumar’s decision to do multiple films
Pope Francis to skip second consecutive Angelus prayer due to health issues

Pope Francis to skip second consecutive Angelus prayer due to health issues
New Zealand churches under attack: 7 buildings targeted in suspected arson

New Zealand churches under attack: 7 buildings targeted in suspected arson
Trump removes 154-year-old table after Musk son X’s nose-picking fiasco
Trump removes 154-year-old table after Musk son X’s nose-picking fiasco
Pope Francis to skip second consecutive Angelus prayer due to health issues
Pope Francis to skip second consecutive Angelus prayer due to health issues
New Zealand churches under attack: 7 buildings targeted in suspected arson
New Zealand churches under attack: 7 buildings targeted in suspected arson
Trump slams Starmer, Macron for ‘not doing anything’ on Russia-Ukraine war
Trump slams Starmer, Macron for ‘not doing anything’ on Russia-Ukraine war
Ashley St. Clair sues Elon Musk for sole custody of their infant son
Ashley St. Clair sues Elon Musk for sole custody of their infant son
Trump dismisses top general CQ Brown amid military leadership overhaul
Trump dismisses top general CQ Brown amid military leadership overhaul
World's richest women with jaw-dropping net worth
World's richest women with jaw-dropping net worth
Gautam Adani faces massive wealth loss amid legal battles
Gautam Adani faces massive wealth loss amid legal battles
Delta Air Lines faces lawsuit after plane flipped over at Toronto airport
Delta Air Lines faces lawsuit after plane flipped over at Toronto airport
Theatre enthusiast unearths 119-year-old message in bottle
Theatre enthusiast unearths 119-year-old message in bottle
Gordon Ramsay amazed by Pakistani chef Maryam Ishtiaq’s tandoori chicken
Gordon Ramsay amazed by Pakistani chef Maryam Ishtiaq’s tandoori chicken
US to end TPS for 500,000 Haitians despite worsening crisis
US to end TPS for 500,000 Haitians despite worsening crisis