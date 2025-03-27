Entertainment

Nicola Coughlan reacts to her first-ever BAFTA nomination: ‘Overwhelmed’

Nicola Coughlan is “overwhelmed” by her latest milestone achievement!

On Thursday, March 27, the Bridgerton actress took to Instagram to share a carousel of photographs as she expressed excitement for her first-ever BAFTA nomination.

“Holy moly I’ve been nominated for a BAFTA,” read the caption accompanying the carousel.

She continued, “I’ve tried to write a long caption but I’m too overwhelmed and excited and emotional to explain how much it means to me so please enjoy.”

The gallery of snaps began with the first slide featuring a screenshot of the BAFTA website, mentioning Nicola Coughlan’s nomination for her role in British dark comedy-drama series, Big Mood, in the category of Female Performance in a Comedy.

In the second slide, a snapshot was shared, showcasing the Doctor Who actress crying tears of joy as she facetimed her mom to break the exciting news.

Captioning the third photo, Nicola penned, “Pic 3: Some of the Big Mood family who have now become friends for life.”

While for the fourth, the Seize Them! starlet wrote, “Pic 4: Camilla and I at 21 & 19 not knowing that one day one would write the other a part so incredible that she’d get nominated for a BAFTA. I love you my girl.”

Nicola Coughlan starrer Big Mood, which premiered on March 28, 2024, has been confirmed for a second season in February 2025.

