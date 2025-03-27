Entertainment

BLACKPINK members share heartfelt wishes on Lisa's birthday

Lisa of BLACKPINK received moving wishes from members on her birthday, March 27, 2025

  • March 27, 2025
BLACKPINK's Lisa marked her 28th birthday with adorable wishes from her fellow members.

On Thursday, March 27, 2025 Rosé turned to her Instagram stories to share a small clip with the MONEY singer, where the number one girl crooner could be seen sneaking a small cheek kiss, leaving Lisa surprised.

Rosé followed the clip with an adorable click of the two with the caption noting, "my little lisapoop. happy birthday love have the best 28th bday in the world!!! can't believe we're 28... i swear we were 18 last week. or something like that."

The toxic till the end singer added, "I love you to bits and pieces boo."

Additionally, Jennie also wished the Thai-born as she posted a chic photo with Lisa in an all-black ensemble, with the message, "happy birthday elastigirl, have the best day everrrrr."

The oldest of four, Jisoo also turned to her social media to celebrate Lisa with a fun click as she noted in Korean, "happy birthday lisa (yellow heart). It was a great happiness for me that we could grow together. I want to see you soon. let's meet soon. I will always be by your side in the future, you are my rockstar."

On the work front, BLACKPINK is gearing for a global tour commencing from July 5, 2025 in South Korea, with tour schedule for 10 cities and 18 shows in total.

