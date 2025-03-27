Entertainment

Kim Kardashian shares parenting dilemma over North’s baby teeth

'The Kardashians' star went through a confusion about whether to keep her daughter’s tooth

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025
Kim Kardashian shares parenting dilemma over North’s baby teeth
Kim Kardashian shares parenting dilemma over North’s baby teeth

Kim Kardashian found herself facing an unusual parenting dilemma, whether to keep or toss daughter North West's baby teeth.

While conversing at the latest episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS co-founder packed up her house to shift herself into a new house with all four of her kids, went through a confusion about whether to keep her daughter’s tooth.

During the packaging Kim was joined by her mom Kris Jenner.

“What the hell is going on?” Jenner asked.

“Well, you know I’m moving,” said Kim.

The momager responded, “I thought you were a minimalist. You look like a hoarder right now.”

Related: Kris Jenner playfully trolls Kim Kardashian's 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries

The mother of four continued, “I know, I really need to chill,” adding, “This is going to really have me purge.”

“Purge? Well, you can purge it right on over to my house cause I love your stuff,” Jenner shared.

Jenner admitted, “No. You’re the real hoarder,” responded, adding, “I am.”

During a confessional part, Kardashian believed her mom is the biggest hoarder, saying, "North gave me one of her teeth today and was like, ‘I lost a tooth!”

Kim also said, "And I was like, ‘Do I keep this?’ What do moms do? Do they keep teeth? I think my mom would do that.”

To note, Kim Kardashian shares four kids, Psalm, 5, Chicago, 7, Saint, 9, and North, 11 with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Related: Kim Kardashian gets candid about her relationship with dad Robert Kardashian

Nicola Coughlan reacts to her first-ever BAFTA nomination: ‘Overwhelmed’
Nicola Coughlan reacts to her first-ever BAFTA nomination: ‘Overwhelmed’
Jenna Ortega spills surprising beans about Lady Gaga on ‘Wednesday’ set
Jenna Ortega spills surprising beans about Lady Gaga on ‘Wednesday’ set
Dua Lipa teases ‘Physical’s unreleased version as ‘Future Nostalgia’ turns 5
Dua Lipa teases ‘Physical’s unreleased version as ‘Future Nostalgia’ turns 5
Johnny Depp shares first statement after Corey Feldman’s bombshell claims
Johnny Depp shares first statement after Corey Feldman’s bombshell claims
Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner share heartwarming moment at Vogue World
Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner share heartwarming moment at Vogue World
BLACKPINK members share heartfelt wishes on Lisa's birthday
BLACKPINK members share heartfelt wishes on Lisa's birthday
Justin Bieber melts internet with rare loved up glimpses of baby Jack
Justin Bieber melts internet with rare loved up glimpses of baby Jack
Benny Blanco takes subtle dig at Selena Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber
Benny Blanco takes subtle dig at Selena Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber
Kris Jenner playfully trolls Kim Kardashian's 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries
Kris Jenner playfully trolls Kim Kardashian's 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries
Logan Paul opens up about fatherhood: 'It's made me less selfish'
Logan Paul opens up about fatherhood: 'It's made me less selfish'
Zendaya spotted in bridal gown ahead of Tom Holland wedding: Photos
Zendaya spotted in bridal gown ahead of Tom Holland wedding: Photos
Sydney Sweeney breaks off wedding to Jonathan Davino over ‘major issues’
Sydney Sweeney breaks off wedding to Jonathan Davino over ‘major issues’