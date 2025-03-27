Kim Kardashian shares parenting dilemma over North’s baby teeth

Kim Kardashian found herself facing an unusual parenting dilemma, whether to keep or toss daughter North West's baby teeth.
While conversing at the latest episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS co-founder packed up her house to shift herself into a new house with all four of her kids, went through a confusion about whether to keep her daughter’s tooth.
During the packaging Kim was joined by her mom Kris Jenner.
“What the hell is going on?” Jenner asked.
“Well, you know I’m moving,” said Kim.
The momager responded, “I thought you were a minimalist. You look like a hoarder right now.”
The mother of four continued, “I know, I really need to chill,” adding, “This is going to really have me purge.”
“Purge? Well, you can purge it right on over to my house cause I love your stuff,” Jenner shared.
Jenner admitted, “No. You’re the real hoarder,” responded, adding, “I am.”
During a confessional part, Kardashian believed her mom is the biggest hoarder, saying, "North gave me one of her teeth today and was like, ‘I lost a tooth!”
Kim also said, "And I was like, ‘Do I keep this?’ What do moms do? Do they keep teeth? I think my mom would do that.”
To note, Kim Kardashian shares four kids, Psalm, 5, Chicago, 7, Saint, 9, and North, 11 with her ex-husband Kanye West.
