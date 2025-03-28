Tom Holland steps into epic role for Christopher Nolan’s 'The Odyssey': See Pics

Tom Holland is stepping into an epic new role!
The Spider-Man star was spotted suiting up on the set of Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film The Odyssey.
As per PEOPLE, Holland was photographed on Wednesday while filming in Italy for Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie, based on the Ancient Greek epic attributed to the poet Homer.
In a obtained snap he was seen wearing a full costume alongside actor Ryan Hurst on the set.
Holland donned a full chest plate and metal armor over his forearms, he stood with Hurst, 48, among other crew members who stood near what appeared to be an antiquity-style Greek trireme sitting in the water.
The Impossible actor was seen on set after his co-star Matt Damon spotted in Favignana, Italy while shooting for the film in a new look.
He sported an impressive beard and toned for the movie.
Holland's fiancée, Zendaya, was also spotted on set that day, dressed in a long tan Grecian gown with her hair neatly tucked up.
In December 2024, Universal Pictures first announced that Nolan will direct the adaptation of the famous Greek myth for the big screen.
The rumoured cast includes names of Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Elliot Page, John Leguizamo and Benny Safdie.
Notably Damon, 54, will portray the hero Odysseus, with Holland as the character's son Telemachus.
