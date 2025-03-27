Entertainment

Johnny Depp shares first statement after Corey Feldman’s bombshell claims

Corey Feldman believes Johnny Depp pushed him out of ‘What's Eating Gilbert Grape’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025
Johnny Depp shares first statement after Corey Feldman’s bombshell claims
Johnny Depp shares first statement after Corey Feldman’s bombshell claims

Johnny Depp has released first statement after Corey Feldman made bombshell claims against him.

Corey revealed on Billy Corgan’s Magnificent Others podcast that he almost played Arnie, the disabled younger brother of Johnny’s titular protagonist in the 1993 drama What's Eating Gilbert Grape.

“Johnny Depp…He was cast after I was, and apparently whispered into the producers' ear that he wasn't fond of me, and thought — he said that I was a junkie and that he didn't work with junkies. And this is the first time I've ever telling this story, so I'm sure I'm gonna get hung by this one,” he explained.

Shortly after Corey’s claims, Johnny took to Instagram and shared a lengthy post.

The Pirates of the Caribbean alum shared his new limited time art collaboration.

He wrote, “Like so many before me, l've been drawn to the world of Deyrolle, a place that celebrates the strange, the beautiful, and the often-overlooked wonders of nature.”

Johnny added, “It’s been an endless source of inspiration, and I'm deeply grateful for the chance to collaborate with them. It's an honor, and a bit surreal, to now be part of their story, especially with a creature so close to my heart: the elephant. @deyrolle.officiel @artofthepantheon.”

However, it's worth noting that Johnny has yet to address the bombshell claims.

