Miley Cyrus builds hype with new glimpses from 'Something Beautiful'

'Flower' singer will release her highly anticipated ninth studio album, 'Something Beautiful' in May 2025

  • March 28, 2025
Miley Cyrus is giving fans a sneak peek into her highly anticipated album, Something Beautiful ahead of its release.

Taking to Instagram account on Thursday, the Flower singer shared a photo of herself showcasing her sultry look.

In a caption she wrote, “Something Beautiful the album out May 30th. The Film this June.”


To note, Cyrus dropped the glimpses after she debuted the official trailer for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, which will be released on May 30, 2025.

On Tuesday, the Wrecking Balls singer took to her Instagram account to post a trailer along with a caption, “Miley Cyrus debuts the official trailer for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records. The album, featuring 13 original tracks, is executive produced by Miley and Shawn Everett.”

She shared, “Alongside the trailer, Miley announces the album’s accompanying visual film, arriving in June– Something Beautiful. The film, produced by Miley, XYZ, and Panos Cosmatos in collaboration with Columbia Records and Live Nation, is directed by Miley Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, and Brendan Walter, with cinematography by Benoît Debie.”

Sharing further details about the album, Miley Cyrus concluded, “Something Beautiful will showcase Miley in a striking visual narrative, featuring archival Thierry Mugler couture, Jean Paul Gaultier, custom Alexander McQueen, and Alaïa.”

