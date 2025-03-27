Johnny Depp faces allegations of ousting '80s icon from hit film

Johnny Depp is facing fresh controversy as he is accused of pushing a beloved ’80s icon out of one of his hit movies.
As per Dailymail, Corey Feldman claimed that he had already been cast as intellectually-disabled 17-year-old Arnold 'Arnie' Grape in Lasse Hallström's 1993 film What's Eating Gilbert Grape, but the Oscar nominee halted his casting.
Speaking at The Magnificent Others podcast, Feldman said, “The'I was actually cast to play Leonardo DiCaprio's role. I never saw the film because I'm still bitter. Bitter leaf in that one. But yes, I was originally cast for that role.”
Related: Johnny Depp shares first statement after Corey Feldman’s bombshell claims
Host Billy Corgan asked, “Did they push you out?1”
The former child star responded, :Johnny Depp.”
Feldman continued, “He was cast after I was, and apparently whispered into the producers' ear that he wasn't fond of me, and thought — he said that I was a junkie and that he didn't work with junkies. And this is the first time I've ever [told] this story, so I'm sure I'm gonna get hung by this one.”
Notably, Corey Feldman had finished a 10-month rehab program for heroin addiction, attributing his struggles to alleged childhood abuse by his mother, Sheila, and reported sexual abuse by Hollywood figures, including agent Marty Weiss.