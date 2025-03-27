Entertainment

Johnny Depp faces allegations of ousting '80s icon from hit film

'Alice in Wonderland' star hit with new controversy after Amber Heard legal feud

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025
Johnny Depp faces allegations of ousting 80s icon from hit film
Johnny Depp faces allegations of ousting '80s icon from hit film

Johnny Depp is facing fresh controversy as he is accused of pushing a beloved ’80s icon out of one of his hit movies.

As per Dailymail, Corey Feldman claimed that he had already been cast as intellectually-disabled 17-year-old Arnold 'Arnie' Grape in Lasse Hallström's 1993 film What's Eating Gilbert Grape, but the Oscar nominee halted his casting.

Speaking at The Magnificent Others podcast, Feldman said, “The'I was actually cast to play Leonardo DiCaprio's role. I never saw the film because I'm still bitter. Bitter leaf in that one. But yes, I was originally cast for that role.”

Related: Johnny Depp shares first statement after Corey Feldman’s bombshell claims

Host Billy Corgan asked, “Did they push you out?1”

The former child star responded, :Johnny Depp.”

Feldman continued, “He was cast after I was, and apparently whispered into the producers' ear that he wasn't fond of me, and thought — he said that I was a junkie and that he didn't work with junkies. And this is the first time I've ever [told] this story, so I'm sure I'm gonna get hung by this one.”

Notably, Corey Feldman had finished a 10-month rehab program for heroin addiction, attributing his struggles to alleged childhood abuse by his mother, Sheila, and reported sexual abuse by Hollywood figures, including agent Marty Weiss.

Related: Johnny Depp issues alarming message for fans 

Kim Kardashian shares parenting dilemma over North’s baby teeth
Kim Kardashian shares parenting dilemma over North’s baby teeth
Nicola Coughlan reacts to her first-ever BAFTA nomination: ‘Overwhelmed’
Nicola Coughlan reacts to her first-ever BAFTA nomination: ‘Overwhelmed’
Jenna Ortega spills surprising beans about Lady Gaga on ‘Wednesday’ set
Jenna Ortega spills surprising beans about Lady Gaga on ‘Wednesday’ set
Dua Lipa teases ‘Physical’s unreleased version as ‘Future Nostalgia’ turns 5
Dua Lipa teases ‘Physical’s unreleased version as ‘Future Nostalgia’ turns 5
Johnny Depp shares first statement after Corey Feldman’s bombshell claims
Johnny Depp shares first statement after Corey Feldman’s bombshell claims
Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner share heartwarming moment at Vogue World
Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner share heartwarming moment at Vogue World
BLACKPINK members share heartfelt wishes on Lisa's birthday
BLACKPINK members share heartfelt wishes on Lisa's birthday
Justin Bieber melts internet with rare loved up glimpses of baby Jack
Justin Bieber melts internet with rare loved up glimpses of baby Jack
Benny Blanco takes subtle dig at Selena Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber
Benny Blanco takes subtle dig at Selena Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber
Kris Jenner playfully trolls Kim Kardashian's 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries
Kris Jenner playfully trolls Kim Kardashian's 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries
Logan Paul opens up about fatherhood: 'It's made me less selfish'
Logan Paul opens up about fatherhood: 'It's made me less selfish'
Zendaya spotted in bridal gown ahead of Tom Holland wedding: Photos
Zendaya spotted in bridal gown ahead of Tom Holland wedding: Photos