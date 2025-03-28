Entertainment

Megan Fox welcomes baby girl with ex Machine Gun Kelly: ‘Finally here’

Megan Fox welcomes fourth child, her first with former partner Machine Gun Kelly

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 28, 2025
Megan Fox welcomes baby girl with ex Machine Gun Kelly: ‘Finally here’
Megan Fox welcomes baby girl with ex Machine Gun Kelly: ‘Finally here’

Megan Fox finally made her ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly a father!

The Jennifer's Body alum welcomed her fourth baby, a girl, her first with Kelly, on Thursday, March 27.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 34-year-old rapper announced the joyous arrival of his little one along with a video of himself with her.

The black and white video features only his hand as he sweetly holds his baby daughter's hand, stroking her fingers.

“She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” Kelly captioned the post.

The proud dad went on to reveal that he "composed the score" of his little girl's birth with Travis Barker, Big Slim, Truck Norris, No Love for the Middle Child and Shaan Singh. 

"Born into 432 HZ, What an epic journey, praise God" he added.

Related: Megan Fox focused on giving birth amid Machine Gun Kelly relationship drama


Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who got engaged in January 2022, parted their ways in late November soon after announcing their pregnancy. 

The Transformers actress already shares three sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Meanwhile, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, welcomed his only other child, Casie, with Emma Cannon in July 2009.

Related: Megan Fox officially 'done’ with Machine Gun Kelly before baby's birth

Tom Holland steps into epic role for Christopher Nolan’s 'The Odyssey': See Pics
Tom Holland steps into epic role for Christopher Nolan’s 'The Odyssey': See Pics
Miley Cyrus builds hype with new glimpses from 'Something Beautiful'
Miley Cyrus builds hype with new glimpses from 'Something Beautiful'
Selena Gomez reacts to Martin Short, Steve Martin officiating her wedding
Selena Gomez reacts to Martin Short, Steve Martin officiating her wedding
Johnny Depp faces allegations of ousting '80s icon from hit film
Johnny Depp faces allegations of ousting '80s icon from hit film
Kim Kardashian shares parenting dilemma over North’s baby teeth
Kim Kardashian shares parenting dilemma over North’s baby teeth
Nicola Coughlan reacts to her first-ever BAFTA nomination: ‘Overwhelmed’
Nicola Coughlan reacts to her first-ever BAFTA nomination: ‘Overwhelmed’
Jenna Ortega spills surprising beans about Lady Gaga on ‘Wednesday’ set
Jenna Ortega spills surprising beans about Lady Gaga on ‘Wednesday’ set
Dua Lipa teases ‘Physical’s unreleased version as ‘Future Nostalgia’ turns 5
Dua Lipa teases ‘Physical’s unreleased version as ‘Future Nostalgia’ turns 5
Johnny Depp shares first statement after Corey Feldman’s bombshell claims
Johnny Depp shares first statement after Corey Feldman’s bombshell claims
Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner share heartwarming moment at Vogue World
Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner share heartwarming moment at Vogue World
BLACKPINK members share heartfelt wishes on Lisa's birthday
BLACKPINK members share heartfelt wishes on Lisa's birthday
Justin Bieber melts internet with rare loved up glimpses of baby Jack
Justin Bieber melts internet with rare loved up glimpses of baby Jack