Megan Fox welcomes baby girl with ex Machine Gun Kelly: ‘Finally here’

Megan Fox finally made her ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly a father!
The Jennifer's Body alum welcomed her fourth baby, a girl, her first with Kelly, on Thursday, March 27.
Taking to his Instagram account, the 34-year-old rapper announced the joyous arrival of his little one along with a video of himself with her.
The black and white video features only his hand as he sweetly holds his baby daughter's hand, stroking her fingers.
“She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” Kelly captioned the post.
The proud dad went on to reveal that he "composed the score" of his little girl's birth with Travis Barker, Big Slim, Truck Norris, No Love for the Middle Child and Shaan Singh.
"Born into 432 HZ, What an epic journey, praise God" he added.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who got engaged in January 2022, parted their ways in late November soon after announcing their pregnancy.
The Transformers actress already shares three sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.
Meanwhile, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, welcomed his only other child, Casie, with Emma Cannon in July 2009.
