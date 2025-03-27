Entertainment

Jenna Ortega spills surprising beans about Lady Gaga on ‘Wednesday’ set

  • by Web Desk
  • March 27, 2025
Jenna Ortega has revealed a notable difference in treatment on the set of Wednesday when Lady Gaga joined for filming.

The Joker: Folie à Deux star will appear in an undisclosed role in the second season of the hit Netflix show.

On Tuesday, March 25, Jenna appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and made major revelations about the set.

The 22-year old actress shared that producers went to great lengths to revamp the set for the celebrity guest star.

Jenna recalled, “I remember showing up to set and they completely changed everything. We had a normal functioning set. And I remember pulling up to work the day of and suddenly there was like truck after truck after truck."

She added, “I went to my tent to hang out, and they replaced my dirty tent with brand new tents," she said. "I had a barber's chair. They gave me fancy water. Everything."

Even though the team "really wanted to impress" Lady Gaga, however, the changes did not last for long.

"And then the next day, I went back to my dusty setup," she joked adding, “But part of it was because the water was really nice.”

The Netflix show also stars Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers and Joy Sunday.

To note, Wednesday season two is set to release in 2025.

