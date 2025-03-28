Entertainment

Selena Gomez reacts to Martin Short, Steve Martin officiating her wedding

'Calm Down' singer playfully reacted to the idea of her Only Murders in the Building co-stars officiating her wedding to Benny Blanco

  Web Desk
  • |
  • March 28, 2025
Selena Gomez is already thinking about her big day!

The singer and actress playfully reacted to the idea of her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin, officiating her wedding to Benny Blanco.

Speaking at the Drew Barrymore Show, Gomez shared her views about whether she was ever planning to have Martin, 79, and Short, 75, "officiate" her wedding to the music producer.

"Oh my gosh! I hadn't even thought about that," Gomez admitted.

In a show, the Single Soon singer also shared that one of them would have a different significant role to fulfill during the celebration.

She revealed that "Marty is due to give a speech," adding, "I told him he must."

"Steve will probably pull out his banjo," Gomez continued, referring to the Father of the Bride star's musical talents.

The Calm Down singer added, "But I feel like Marty would have an epic speech."

Previously, Gomez shared Steve and Shorts reaction to her engagement to Blanco, 37, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“Steve made sure he sent my assistant an email so my assistant could tell me congratulations," she recalled, adding, “That’s how he communicates. He always tries to be polite. And it’s very kind, but it’s okay to send a little text.”

Selena Gomez revealed her engagement to Benny Blanco in December 2024 via an Instagram post.

