Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner share heartwarming moment at Vogue World

  by Web Desk
  March 27, 2025
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were spotted at the star-studded fashion event, Vogue World.

On March 26, the Vogue World: Hollywood Press Announcement took place at the Chateau Marmont in Los West Hollywood, California.

Many Hollywood models and stars attended the event including Anna Wintour, Brad Goreski, and more. Governor of California Gavin Newsom was also in attendance.

As per the publication, the 2025 Vogue event “will celebrate the rich conversation between film and fashion, centering the most inspiring characters in cinema history. Count on high style, high drama, and more than a few feats of movie magic next fall.”

In one picture, Justin Bieber’s wife can be seen striking a pose alongside bestie Kendall, Cara Delevingne and Adwoa Aboah.

Hailey, 28, donned a a cream-coloured halter dress and matching heels for the fashion event.

Meanwhile, Kendall, 29, looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble including a flowing sleeveless top and pants.

To note, Hailey and Kendall have been friends for over a decade after meeting for the first time as teens at the premiere of The Hunger Games in 2012.

