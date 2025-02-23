Royal

King Charles dragged into brother Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein scandal

The Duke of York was forced to step down from public duties in 2019 due to his ties to convicted pedophile

  • February 23, 2025
King Charles has been dragged into his brother Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein scandal as he is urged to speak out on it.

A prominent US attorney for victims, Gloria Allred, has called on the monarch to speak out about The Duke of York's links to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"We can handle the truth, and the public deserves the truth,” he told King Charles in a direct message via The Mirror.

She continued, “If young women are hurt, if young women are in peril if young women who are vulnerable were taken advantage of, even by Jeffrey Epstein, not necessarily by him, why can't they speak about it?"

“I don't know. But the king should come out and say 'We do care about victims. This is what we believe. We want to help them.' Surely, that is the public image they would like to have. That's the message they would like to send,” the lawyer added.

Gloria Allred demand to King Charles comes after an email written by the Duke of York recently emerged, revealing he may have lied over the ending of his friendship with his paedophile pal. 

Prince Andrew was forced to step down from public duties in 2019 due to his ties to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

