Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, has reportedly been thriving in business, as his wife's family floods in scandals.
According to GB News, the drinks company Brooksbank set up almost a decade ago has received positive financial news, as AEB Consultants' accounts show the firm held £722,000 in cash reserves and reported £569,000 in ongoing profits in the year to January.
The figures highlight steady, continued growth in the sector, with the business maintaining a healthy financial position.
Brooksbank has worked in the beverage and hospitality industry for several years, including in brand development and international sourcing.
His role has involved operating largely outside of the public spotlight, reflecting the approach he and Princess Eugenie have taken in recent years to maintain a private professional and family life.
The positive news arrived at a difficult moment for Eugenie's family, as her father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, is undergoing significant and unprecedented changes to his status and circumstances.
On October 30, Buckingham Palace confirmed Andrew will no longer be referred to as "prince", and King Charles also gave him an official notice to move out of Royal Lodge.
He will leave the property and move to privately funded accommodation on the Sandringham estate, with the Palace declining to specify which residence.
These developments have placed Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice in a renewed period of public attention.
Both sisters have worked to build stable and independent lives away from royal duties, balancing careers and family commitments while navigating the repercussions of their father’s situation.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 and share two young sons, August and Ernest, have made a point of maintaining a low-profile domestic and working life grounded away from royal estates and high-profile appearances.
AEB Consultants' latest financial performance also reflects a broader trend of the couple establishing independent financial stability separate from institutional royal structures.