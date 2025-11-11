Prince William hails Kate Middleton's debut at Armistice Day ceremony 

Prince William has shared the first statement after Kate Middleton debuted at the Armistice Day ceremony.
On Tuesday, November 11, the Prince of Wales turned to his joint Instagram account with the Princess of Wales to hail the future Queen’s tribute at Remembrance Day.
"Joining veterans, families, and serving members of the Armed Forces at the National Memorial Arboretum to mark Armistice Day," the future King stated in the caption.
The next heir to the British throne continued explaining, "Today, on the eleventh day of the eleventh month, we commemorate not only the armistice signed at the end of World War I, but remember those who have bravely given so much in conflicts around the world."
This homage by Prince William comes after Kate Middleton's debut at the National Memorial Arboretum to honor fallen heroes.
For her appearance today, Catherine wore a dress that she previously wore on Remembrance Sunday in 2023.
She completed her Royal look by carrying a new black hat, two poppy pins, black gloves, and a pair of ruby drop earrings encircled by diamonds.
For those unaware, Armistice Day is an international holiday that is observed each year on November 11 to commemorate the end of World War I.