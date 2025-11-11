Royal

Prince William hails Kate Middleton's debut at Armistice Day ceremony

The Princess of Wales attends first Armistice Day today at the National Memorial Arboretum

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Prince William hails Kate Middletons debut at Armistice Day ceremony
Prince William hails Kate Middleton's debut at Armistice Day ceremony 

Prince William has shared the first statement after Kate Middleton debuted at the Armistice Day ceremony.

On Tuesday, November 11, the Prince of Wales turned to his joint Instagram account with the Princess of Wales to hail the future Queen’s tribute at Remembrance Day. 

"Joining veterans, families, and serving members of the Armed Forces at the National Memorial Arboretum to mark Armistice Day," the future King stated in the caption.

The next heir to the British throne continued explaining, "Today, on the eleventh day of the eleventh month, we commemorate not only the armistice signed at the end of World War I, but remember those who have bravely given so much in conflicts around the world."

This homage by Prince William comes after Kate Middleton's debut at the National Memorial Arboretum to honor fallen heroes.

For her appearance today, Catherine wore a dress that she previously wore on Remembrance Sunday in 2023.

She completed her Royal look by carrying a new black hat, two poppy pins, black gloves, and a pair of ruby drop earrings encircled by diamonds.

For those unaware, Armistice Day is an international holiday that is observed each year on November 11 to commemorate the end of World War I. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Eugenie's husband wins huge support amid Andrew troubles

Princess Eugenie's husband wins huge support amid Andrew troubles
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie tied the knot in 2018 and share two sons, August and Ernest

Andrew to receive new title soon? Here’s what late Queen’s will suggests

Andrew to receive new title soon? Here’s what late Queen’s will suggests
Andrew was stripped of all his Royal titles last month amid renewed scrutiny into his links with Jeffrey Epstein

Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton lead tributes to mark 2025 Armistice Day

Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton lead tributes to mark 2025 Armistice Day
Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla are taking part in the annual 2025 Armistice Day commemorations

Buckingham Palace shares sweet message after Prince Harry slams UK publisher

Buckingham Palace shares sweet message after Prince Harry slams UK publisher
Royal Family releases heartfelt message after Prince Harry's legal team accuses UK publication of evidence leak

Princess Anne joins royal family for solemn Remembrance Day tributes

Princess Anne joins royal family for solemn Remembrance Day tributes
King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry also paid a moving tribute to the brave heroes on Remembrance Day

Prince William, Princess Kate share touching message on Armistice Day

Prince William, Princess Kate share touching message on Armistice Day
Prince William and Princess Kate set to joing King Charles and Queen Camilla for reception at Windsor Castle

Prince William prepares strong response after Prince Harry’s ‘struggle’ claim

Prince William prepares strong response after Prince Harry’s ‘struggle’ claim
Prince William set to deliver powerful message after Prince Harry's ‘struggle’ confession at Heroic Hearts Project Gala

Prince Harry's legal team slams UK publication on leaked evidence ahead of trial

Prince Harry's legal team slams UK publication on leaked evidence ahead of trial
The Duke of Sussex and six other people are suing Associated Newspapers Limited

Princess Kate sends personal letter to hospital amid cancer remission

Princess Kate sends personal letter to hospital amid cancer remission
Kate Middleton shares emotional message after Remembrance Sunday service

Prince Harry moves audience to tears with emotional gala speech

Prince Harry moves audience to tears with emotional gala speech
Prince Harry makes surprise appearance at the Heroic Hearts Project Gala ahead of Remembrance Day

Meghan Markle admits she’s ‘rusty’ while filming first role in years

Meghan Markle admits she’s ‘rusty’ while filming first role in years
The Duchess of Sussex joked that she was 'a bit rusty' on set, during the filming of the new flick

Princess Beatrice visits hospital after sharing emotional hug with Eugenie

Princess Beatrice visits hospital after sharing emotional hug with Eugenie
Princess Beatrice makes first official appearance since dad Andrew's titles were stripped