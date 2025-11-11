Royal

Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton lead tributes to mark 2025 Armistice Day

Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla are taking part in the annual 2025 Armistice Day commemorations

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton lead tributes to mark 2025 Armistice Day
Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton lead tributes to mark 2025 Armistice Day 

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton will take on important charges to lead the 2025 Armistice Day ceremonies. 

On Tuesday, November 11, Her Majesty travelled from Chippenham to London Paddington to take part in Great Western Railway’s Poppies to Paddington to honor the railway workers and the fallen heroes who lost their lives in conflict.

During her surprise visit, the Queen met members of the local community carrying wreaths to be placed in the ceremony.

She also onboarded a train named Odette Hallowes GC MBE, in honor of the Second World War Special Operations Executive agent.

Upon her arrival at Paddington’s platform 1, the 78-year-old attended the Act of Remembrance at the war memorial located on the platform.

On the other hand, Kate Middleton has arrived for a moving Royal British Legion Armistice Day service without her husband and future King, Prince William.

This is the first time Catherine has attended the annual service held at the Armed Forces Memorial.

For those unversed, the British Royal Family are observing Armistice Day on Tuesday, November 11, to commemorate the end of the First World War.   

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Buckingham Palace shares sweet message after Prince Harry slams UK publisher

Buckingham Palace shares sweet message after Prince Harry slams UK publisher
Royal Family releases heartfelt message after Prince Harry's legal team accuses UK publication of evidence leak

Princess Anne joins royal family for solemn Remembrance Day tributes

Princess Anne joins royal family for solemn Remembrance Day tributes
King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry also paid a moving tribute to the brave heroes on Remembrance Day

Prince William, Princess Kate share touching message on Armistice Day

Prince William, Princess Kate share touching message on Armistice Day
Prince William and Princess Kate set to joing King Charles and Queen Camilla for reception at Windsor Castle

Prince William prepares strong response after Prince Harry’s ‘struggle’ claim

Prince William prepares strong response after Prince Harry’s ‘struggle’ claim
Prince William set to deliver powerful message after Prince Harry's ‘struggle’ confession at Heroic Hearts Project Gala

Prince Harry's legal team slams UK publication on leaked evidence ahead of trial

Prince Harry's legal team slams UK publication on leaked evidence ahead of trial
The Duke of Sussex and six other people are suing Associated Newspapers Limited

Princess Kate sends personal letter to hospital amid cancer remission

Princess Kate sends personal letter to hospital amid cancer remission
Kate Middleton shares emotional message after Remembrance Sunday service

Prince Harry moves audience to tears with emotional gala speech

Prince Harry moves audience to tears with emotional gala speech
Prince Harry makes surprise appearance at the Heroic Hearts Project Gala ahead of Remembrance Day

Meghan Markle admits she’s ‘rusty’ while filming first role in years

Meghan Markle admits she’s ‘rusty’ while filming first role in years
The Duchess of Sussex joked that she was 'a bit rusty' on set, during the filming of the new flick

Princess Beatrice visits hospital after sharing emotional hug with Eugenie

Princess Beatrice visits hospital after sharing emotional hug with Eugenie
Princess Beatrice makes first official appearance since dad Andrew's titles were stripped

Andrew hit with fresh claims as Hong Kong 'night with prostitutes' exposed

Andrew hit with fresh claims as Hong Kong 'night with prostitutes' exposed
King Charles' younger brother has once again found himself at the centre of a scandal as royal biographer reveals shocking past

Meghan Markle drops release date of ‘With Love’ holiday special season

Meghan Markle drops release date of ‘With Love’ holiday special season
Meghan Markle finally announces release date of Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration' season

Duchess Sophie prepares for extensive 10-day trip to South, Central America

Duchess Sophie prepares for extensive 10-day trip to South, Central America
The Duchess of Edinburgh to embark new tour to the South and Central America today