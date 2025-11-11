Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton lead tributes to mark 2025 Armistice Day 

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton will take on important charges to lead the 2025 Armistice Day ceremonies.
On Tuesday, November 11, Her Majesty travelled from Chippenham to London Paddington to take part in Great Western Railway’s Poppies to Paddington to honor the railway workers and the fallen heroes who lost their lives in conflict.
During her surprise visit, the Queen met members of the local community carrying wreaths to be placed in the ceremony.
She also onboarded a train named Odette Hallowes GC MBE, in honor of the Second World War Special Operations Executive agent.
Upon her arrival at Paddington’s platform 1, the 78-year-old attended the Act of Remembrance at the war memorial located on the platform.
On the other hand, Kate Middleton has arrived for a moving Royal British Legion Armistice Day service without her husband and future King, Prince William.
This is the first time Catherine has attended the annual service held at the Armed Forces Memorial.
For those unversed, the British Royal Family are observing Armistice Day on Tuesday, November 11, to commemorate the end of the First World War.