Royal

Prince Harry's legal team slams UK publication on leaked evidence ahead of trial

The Duke of Sussex and six others are suing Associated Newspapers Limited

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Prince Harrys legal team slams publication on leaked evidence ahead of trial
Prince Harry's legal team slams publication on leaked evidence ahead of trial

Prince Harry’s legal team has accused the Daily Mail’s publisher of “drip feeding” sensitive information to the press ahead of his upcoming libel trial.

The Duke of Sussex and six others are suing Associated Newspapers Limited, alleging the company used private investigators to bug cars, “blag” records, and access private calls.

The High Court heard both sides are awaiting information to prepare their case.

Associated Newspapers Limited has rejected all allegations, calling the claims “simply preposterous.”

In written submissions, Antony White KC, for ANL, said: “Since the October case management conference, the claimants have continued to ‘drip-feed’ disclosure, including manifestly incomplete but nevertheless highly significant documentation from early 2016.”

David Sherborne, representing the claimants, said several key witness statements are still missing and requested that 36 more boxes of evidence be reviewed, in addition to the 11 already examined.

In his submission, he revealed, “The defendant refuses to search any of these boxes, essentially on the basis that the process of reviewing the boxes was time-consuming.”

Sherbone added, “The drip-feed of disclosure by the defendant from crown archive demonstrates a fundamental failure to carry out proper searches.”

He continued, “The defendant has repeatedly said to the court that it has carried out thorough and ‘generous’ disclosure, but this is plainly not the case.”

The court agreed on Monday, to search 12 boxes, limited to those with codes matching previously identified relevant documents.

Notably, the decision came before the start of a two-day preliminary hearing for the trial, which is expected in January.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Kate sends personal letter to hospital amid cancer remission

Princess Kate sends personal letter to hospital amid cancer remission
Kate Middleton shares emotional message after Remembrance Sunday service

Prince Harry moves audience to tears with emotional gala speech

Prince Harry moves audience to tears with emotional gala speech
Prince Harry makes surprise appearance at the Heroic Hearts Project Gala ahead of Remembrance Day

Meghan Markle admits she’s ‘rusty’ while filming first role in years

Meghan Markle admits she’s ‘rusty’ while filming first role in years
The Duchess of Sussex joked that she was 'a bit rusty' on set, during the filming of the new flick

Princess Beatrice visits hospital after sharing emotional hug with Eugenie

Princess Beatrice visits hospital after sharing emotional hug with Eugenie
Princess Beatrice makes first official appearance since dad Andrew's titles were stripped

Andrew hit with fresh claims as Hong Kong 'night with prostitutes' exposed

Andrew hit with fresh claims as Hong Kong 'night with prostitutes' exposed
King Charles' younger brother has once again found himself at the centre of a scandal as royal biographer reveals shocking past

Meghan Markle drops release date of ‘With Love’ holiday special season

Meghan Markle drops release date of ‘With Love’ holiday special season
Meghan Markle finally announces release date of Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration' season

Duchess Sophie prepares for extensive 10-day trip to South, Central America

Duchess Sophie prepares for extensive 10-day trip to South, Central America
The Duchess of Edinburgh to embark new tour to the South and Central America today

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make radiant appearance at Baby2baby gala

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make radiant appearance at Baby2baby gala
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry support their close pal, Serena Williams, at key fund raising event

Prince Harry suffers heartbreaking blow from King Charles after Canada trip

Prince Harry suffers heartbreaking blow from King Charles after Canada trip
The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry suffers major blow from King Charles amid reconciliation efforts

Prince William breaks silence on Prince George's smartphone use: 'It is really hard'

Prince William breaks silence on Prince George's smartphone use: 'It is really hard'
The Prince of Wales reveals plans for giving Prince George a smartphone as he finishes up his primary education

Andrew receives crucial advice as last ‘safety net’ from Palace ‘vanished’

Andrew receives crucial advice as last ‘safety net’ from Palace ‘vanished’
King Charles' disgraced brother Andrew in 'precarious position' as legal prosecution threats loom

Prince William drops rare update on his kids' strength during Kate's illness

Prince William drops rare update on his kids' strength during Kate's illness
The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with unspecified form of cancer in January last year