Royal

Princess Kate sends personal letter to hospital amid cancer remission

Kate Middleton shares emotional message after Remembrance Sunday service

  By Hafsa Noor
Kate Middleton, who made cancer remission confession earlier this year, has sent a touching personal letter to Children hospital.

On Monday, November 10, the Princess of Wales shared a note to the Evelina London as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

In the emotional letter, she stated, “As Patron of Evelina, I’m delighted to join everyone at Evelina London Children’s Hospital in celebrating. the 20th anniversary of its iconic hospital building. When we remember, we connect with service in a personal way.”

Kate further added, “We learn from the courage of others, and we carry their stories forward, so they are not forgotten. Over the past two decades, this extraordinary space has enabled Evelina London to care for nearly three times as many children and young people as when it first opened.”

The princess reflected on her hospital visits, “As I know from my visits, the building’s bright, welcoming spaces and wonderful light-filled atrium ensure children feel safe, supported and nurtured as they face whatever challenges lie ahead.”

While concluding the letter, Kate wrote, “Looking ahead, I am filled with hope for Evelina’s future. As it continues to grow, even more children will benefit from the world-class care that defines Evelina, a place where healing begins with connection, and every child is cherished.”

This marks her first message after Remembrance Sunday service over the weekend.

For those unversed, Kate announced in January 2025 that she is in remission from cancer.

