Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sidelined by shocking Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner's move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found themselves at the receiving end of a shocking dismissal after they made a headline-making cameo at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party on Saturday night.
On Monday, November 10, Kim Kardashian and her mom quietly deleted snaps of the royals from their social media platforms, igniting confusion and curiosity among netizens.
Originally, Kris posted a carousel of images on Instagram from her star-studded bash, including a snap of her posing with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which has now been removed.
As for the Skim founder, she also initially shared a photo with Markle smiling for the camera as they posed together. However, that particular photo has since been deleted.
On Saturday, Harry and Meghan first graced the Baby2Baby gala to show their support for their close pal Serena Williams, following which they made their way to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's $175 million Beverly Hills, California, mansion.
For the hectic yet glamorous night, the duchess slipped into a stunning all-black ensemble, featuring a long-sleeved top and matching floor-length skirt.
Meanwhile, Harry rocked a black tuxedo and bow tie and a traditional poppy was also pinned to his jacket in honour of Remembrance Day.
The couple held hands as they arrived at the soirée, which was also attended by the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Bill Gates, Paris Hilton, Mark Zuckerberg and many more.
Besides that, Harry and Meghan's, who stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, appearance at Kris Jenner's birthday bash did not sit well with the royal insiders.
According to Page Six, one palace insider called the royals' attending the festivities "so tacky", adding, "It truly shows that Harry is so far removed from the rest of the family."
"These people may be stars in America, but the pure ostentatiousness is at odds with what Prince William is trying to do with his life and the monarchy," the source continued.